$160.25 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce sales of $160.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $617.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

