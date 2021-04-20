$17.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $17.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.46 billion and the lowest is $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $70.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 29,517,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,869,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

