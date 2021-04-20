$187.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report $187.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $182.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $748.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $758.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $748.05 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

