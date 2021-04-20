$187.93 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce sales of $187.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.79 million. Copa reported sales of $595.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Copa stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 292,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Copa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

