1,900,743 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

McAfee stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.