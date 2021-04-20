$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. 5,175,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

