2,135 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $20,461,921. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

