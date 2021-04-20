22,420 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

