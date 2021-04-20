$267.17 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $267.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.23 million and the lowest is $258.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $375.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 9,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

