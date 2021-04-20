27,458 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after buying an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

