$337.85 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce $337.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.40 million and the highest is $338.30 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $320.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,761. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

