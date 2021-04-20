33,794 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

