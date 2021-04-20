36,887 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

ORC stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

