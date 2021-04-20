$373.31 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post sales of $373.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.67 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $255.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 35,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,511. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. VICI Properties has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $30.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

