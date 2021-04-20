3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.47. 69,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,631,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

