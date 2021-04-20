40,971 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

