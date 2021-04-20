$456.47 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report $456.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.65 million. ModivCare posted sales of $367.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MODV stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. 4,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

