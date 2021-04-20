$489.29 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $489.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $4,915,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 38,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,047. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

