50,030 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

LG Display stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

