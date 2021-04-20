50,044 Shares in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 6,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,702. Fly Leasing Limited has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

