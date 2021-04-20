5,132 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.