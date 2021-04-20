5,170 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

