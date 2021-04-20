$526.63 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $526.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.80 million and the lowest is $482.33 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $228.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.20. Atlassian has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.