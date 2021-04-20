5,772 Shares in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in US Ecology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.