5,892 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.