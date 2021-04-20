606 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.43. 122,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $267.11 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.