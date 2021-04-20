$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce sales of $63.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock valued at $299,142,515. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.