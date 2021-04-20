$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce sales of $63.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock valued at $299,142,515. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Accenture plc acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.