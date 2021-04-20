$653.38 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $653.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.65 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

