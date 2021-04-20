$66.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce sales of $66.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.65 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.