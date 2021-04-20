$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.89 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 16,069,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

