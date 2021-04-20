$7.82 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 million to $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 1,510,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,905. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

