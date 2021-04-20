$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $7.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

ARW stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 347,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.