700 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $5,892,947. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.