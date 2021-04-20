$787.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post sales of $787.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.10 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $858.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $88.74. 213,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

