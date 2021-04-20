948 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

