Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.