Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $39.73

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.73, but opened at $38.33. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1,513 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

