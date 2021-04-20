Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 231.08 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.16. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

