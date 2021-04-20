Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 231.08 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.16. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($3.17).
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.