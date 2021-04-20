Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

AGD stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.