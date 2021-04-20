ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Andrea R. Newborn Sells 7,807 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. 208,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,627.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ABM Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.