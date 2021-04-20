ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. CL King lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,627.69 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

