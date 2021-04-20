Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading 3.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 49,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,842,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

