Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $288.46

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.46 and last traded at $287.36, with a volume of 2210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

