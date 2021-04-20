Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $859,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,727,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johan Deblaere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average of $252.20. The company has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

