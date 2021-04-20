Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day moving average is $252.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

