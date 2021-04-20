Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 18,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DURECT by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 353,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in DURECT by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $372.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

