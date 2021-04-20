Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

