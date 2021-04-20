Acies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Acies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Acies Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,858,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.