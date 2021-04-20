Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of ACU opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Acme United alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.