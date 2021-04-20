adbank Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $306,499.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $306,499.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

